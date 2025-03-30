5,385 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Purchased by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,183,000 after buying an additional 2,871,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,234,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,061,000 after acquiring an additional 709,383 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,416,000 after purchasing an additional 536,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,651,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,885,000 after purchasing an additional 260,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $100.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.82 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.