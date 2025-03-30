125,099 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 125,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.9% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

