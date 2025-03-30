Osmosis (OSMO) Price Hits $0.26

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Osmosis has a total market cap of $188.88 million and $5.74 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ genesis date was June 18th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,421,870 coins and its circulating supply is 718,702,767 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Osmosis is forum.osmosis.zone. The Reddit community for Osmosis is https://reddit.com/r/osmosislab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

