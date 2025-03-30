DigiByte (DGB) Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $156.24 million and $11.24 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00007755 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,730.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00011716 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00103391 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.46 or 0.00368074 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.47 or 0.00261692 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00020113 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000208 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,611,338,607 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.