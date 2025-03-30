Ardor 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.49 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $56.60 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00023290 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003179 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00006457 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00005167 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000568 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000512 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001461 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.