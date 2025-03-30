Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Purchases 2,024 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

AT&T Trading Down 0.0 %

T opened at $28.20 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

