3,903 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,351. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on McKesson
McKesson Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $668.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $623.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $579.34. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $672.00.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
