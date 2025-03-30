IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,216 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 349.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $4,856,790.66. Following the transaction, the president now owns 405,308 shares in the company, valued at $145,351,554.96. The trade was a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,857,130.74. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,801 shares of company stock valued at $42,092,255. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.26.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.6 %

CRWD opened at $357.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

