IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,013 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,087 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $381,057,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,637 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $166,072,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $72.71 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

