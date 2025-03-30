Tucker Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 302.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,496 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 55,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,387 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 91,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 208,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 157,046 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.