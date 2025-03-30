Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,544,800,000 after buying an additional 649,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,609,679,000 after acquiring an additional 391,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,382,936,000 after purchasing an additional 487,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,584,490,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $176.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.68.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

