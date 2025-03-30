Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 623,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $661,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $341,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,026.60. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $796.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $950.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $984.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.10 billion, a PE ratio of 116.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Raymond James began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,010.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,093.76.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

