Adshares 1-Day Volume Reaches $28,063.23 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $20.52 million and $28,063.23 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000225 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000344 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

