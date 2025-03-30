Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.77 ($2.72) and traded as low as GBX 204.13 ($2.64). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 204.13 ($2.64), with a volume of 26,966 shares.

Helios Underwriting Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 215.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 210. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. The company has a market capitalization of £146.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Helios Underwriting alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Helios Underwriting news, insider John Chambers purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £83,200 ($107,688.33). 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.