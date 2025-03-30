Home Consortium (OTCMKTS:HMCLF) Short Interest Update

Home Consortium (OTCMKTS:HMCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,197,500 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the February 28th total of 1,055,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,975.0 days.

Home Consortium Stock Performance

Shares of HMCLF stock remained flat at C$5.21 on Friday. Home Consortium has a twelve month low of C$4.75 and a twelve month high of C$8.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.98.

Featured Stories

