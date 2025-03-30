GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Down 24.2% – Time to Sell?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 24.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.73 ($0.04). Approximately 51,750,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,477% from the average daily volume of 3,281,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

GCM Resources Trading Down 24.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £8.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.14.

About GCM Resources

(Get Free Report)

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.