Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 10,808 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 473,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,808 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $130,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,158,897,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,429,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,628 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,007,698.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,007,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb by 41,494.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 812,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,566,000 after acquiring an additional 810,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $296.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. The trade was a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

