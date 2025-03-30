Allianz SE Invests $3.32 Million in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,004,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $6,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,377.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,343.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,329.72. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,451.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,477.18.

View Our Latest Report on TDG

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,144. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total value of $1,335,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,147 shares in the company, valued at $127,042,177.34. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.