Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.40 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.56). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 43 ($0.56), with a volume of 141,912 shares trading hands.

Accsys Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £123.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32.

Get Accsys Technologies alerts:

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accsys is a fast growing business with a purpose.

We combine chemistry, technology and ingenuity to make high performance wood products that are extremely durable and stable, opening new opportunities for the built environment.

By doing so, we give the world a choice to build sustainably.

We use fast growing, sustainably sourced timber to create long life wood products with properties that can compete with traditional non-sustainable building materials, such as tropical hardwoods, metal, plastic and concrete.

Our acetylation process boosts the already naturally occurring acetyl content of wood and by doing so, reduces the ability of the wood to absorb water, rendering it more dimensionally stable and because it is no longer digestible, extremely durable.

Our process is extremely efficient and locks carbon into a long-life product.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.