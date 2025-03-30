Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Up 18.2% – Should You Buy?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 413,162,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 561% from the average session volume of 62,507,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Trading Up 18.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of £4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -496.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.