Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2025

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIOGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Xenetic Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Xenetic Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIOFree Report) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.66% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenetic Biosciences Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of XBIO stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.17.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.48). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 161.63%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenetic Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.