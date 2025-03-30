Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 20th.
Xenetic Biosciences Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of XBIO stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.17.
Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.48). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 161.63%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Xenetic Biosciences
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
