Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences Trading Down 4.3 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc ( NASDAQ:XBIO Free Report ) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.66% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XBIO stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.17.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.48). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 161.63%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

