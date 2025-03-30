Phoenix Asia Holdings Ltd. (PHOE) Plans to Raise $8 Million in April 7th IPO

Phoenix Asia Holdings Ltd. (PHOE) plans to raise $8 million in an initial public offering on the week of April 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,600,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Phoenix Asia Holdings Ltd. generated $5.8 million in revenue and $1.1 million in net income. Phoenix Asia Holdings Ltd. has a market cap of $108 million.

D. Boral Capital (ex-EF Hutton) served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Phoenix Asia Holdings Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We operate as a holding company. We operate our business primarily through our indirectly wholly-owned Operating Subsidiary, Winfield Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited. We mainly engage in substructure works, such as site formation, ground investigation and foundation works, in Hong Kong. To a lesser extent, we also provide other construction services such as structural steelworks. We mostly undertake substructure work in the role of subcontractor for the six months ended September 30, 2024, and the fiscal years ended March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023. Winfield Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited was founded in 1990. Over our 30 years of operating history, we have focused on substructure works, serving as a subcontractor and building up significant expertise and a strong track record. Substructure refers to the foundation support system constructed beneath ground level. We take great pride in our capability to effectively address substructure works challenges during the completion of our works. In 2023, we were awarded with a public project for a major trunk road, which involves marine grouting works and the project is expected to be completed in late-2025. This project further demonstrates our versatility and commitment to delivering high-quality substructure solutions. Through our Operating Subsidiary, we are mainly engaged in public sector and private sector projects in Hong Kong. In 2023, we were awarded with an infrastructure project for the redevelopment of a riding school with an initial contract sum of over HKD24.4 million (USD3.1 million), which is expected to be completed in mid-2025. As of the date of this prospectus, Winfield Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited is (i) a Registered Specialist Contractor under the sub-registers of foundation works, site formation works and ground investigation field works categories maintained by the Buildings Department of Hong Kong; and (ii) a Registered Subcontractor under foundation and piling (sheet piles, bored piles, driven piles, diaphragm walls, micro piles and hand-dug caisson) and general civil works (earthwork and ground investigation) of the Registered Specialist Trade Contractors Scheme of the Construction Industry Council of Hong Kong. We, through our Operating Subsidiary, have achieved significant growth in our business. For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, our total revenue derived from substructure and other construction services was approximately USD5.8 million and USD2.2 million, respectively. The number of customers with revenue contribution to us was 18 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and 11 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. According to the Census and Statistic Department, between 2014 and 2023, the construction industry in Hong Kong maintained growth with a compounded annual growth rate of 1.53%. Driven by (i) sustained supply of residential units and urban renewal program; (ii) the Governmentâ€™s funding support in innovative constructive methods and new technologies; (iii) the Governmentâ€™s continuous effort in enhancing rail connectivity, which requires extensive substructure works; and (iii) rapid advancement in technology to optimize productivity and reduce costs such as the building information management and industrialized building system, it is expected that the Hong Kong civil engineering industry will continue to grow. Note: Net income and revenue are for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2024. “.

Phoenix Asia Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1990 and has 29 employees. The company is located at Workshop B14, 8/F, Block B Tonic Industrial Center, 19 Lam Hing Street Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at +852-2838-9928 or on the web at http://www.winfield.hk/.

