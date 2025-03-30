Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Trevena Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. Trevena has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.05.
Trevena Company Profile
