Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Stock Price Up 4% – Still a Buy?

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 263,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 114,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
Caravelle International Group Trading Up 2.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.
About Caravelle International Group
Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation.
