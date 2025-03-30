Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.77 and traded as low as $13.15. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 1,170 shares traded.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Caribbean Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Caribbean Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.75%.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 436 miles of land-based high voltage transmission and distribution lines and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.

