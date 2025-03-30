Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.3 %

CASY opened at $432.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.45 and a 52 week high of $445.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.