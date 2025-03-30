Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Trading Down 14.7% – Here’s What Happened

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $28.41. Approximately 1,943,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,012,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.
Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Down 21.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -153.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23.
Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $14.4276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,482.35%.
Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Company Profile
The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.
