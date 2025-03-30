WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Virco Mfg. were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. Stock Down 1.3 %

VIRC stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Virco Mfg. Co. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $155.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.

Virco Mfg. Dividend Announcement

Virco Mfg. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRC shares. StockNews.com raised Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Virco Mfg.

About Virco Mfg.

(Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.