Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Grows By 139.4%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
CHSCP opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. CHS has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $33.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.98.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%.
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
