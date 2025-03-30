MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 42448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MarineMax

MarineMax Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $500.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.31. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $125,583.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,642.80. This trade represents a 14.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $124,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,668.06. This represents a 25.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.