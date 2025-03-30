Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Trading 26.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 26.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.65 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03). 8,947,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 5,532,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

Predator Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.29. The company has a market cap of £21.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Predator Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Predator Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predator Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.