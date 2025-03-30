WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Asif Ali sold 24,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $1,462,553.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,477.33. This represents a 28.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $204,606.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,627,126.80. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,776 shares of company stock worth $3,585,010 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

PTGX opened at $48.88 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.88.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.07. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. The business had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

