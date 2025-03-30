Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Holdings Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8,594.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,959,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $55,177,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $171.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.65. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.75 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Morgan Stanley upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $349,853.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,866.92. The trade was a 10.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $454,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,367 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

