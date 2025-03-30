Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Update

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, an increase of 133.0% from the February 28th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 642.0 days.
Storebrand ASA Price Performance
SREDF stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. Storebrand ASA has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $11.37.
About Storebrand ASA
