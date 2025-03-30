Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Up 5% – Time to Buy?

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.40. 400,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 510,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BASE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Couchbase from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $820.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. The company had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $47,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 325,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,407.86. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $274,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,456.77. The trade was a 10.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,455 shares of company stock worth $777,289 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in Couchbase by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

