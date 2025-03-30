Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.44 and last traded at $43.49, with a volume of 64039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.78.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $53,238.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,596.28. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $162,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,219.88. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,680 shares of company stock worth $262,267. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 34.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after acquiring an additional 58,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,154,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

