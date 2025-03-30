Fund Evaluation Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 98.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,687,000 after acquiring an additional 139,701 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,467,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $124.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.71.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

