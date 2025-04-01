Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises about 2.3% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $33,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $207.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $220.93.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

