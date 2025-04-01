Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Makes New $106,000 Investment in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 321.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 163,828 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 92,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 9.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of METCB opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $170.89 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.41%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.