SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Purchased by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 5,688.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,571,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526,866 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $115,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 393,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

