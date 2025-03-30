First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 23.5% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of FCT stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

