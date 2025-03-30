ARK & TLK Investments LLC Raises Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.2% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6,240.8% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 32,285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31,776,656 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,648,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,137,000 after buying an additional 343,875 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,575,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,800,000 after buying an additional 139,429 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,600,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,144,000 after buying an additional 65,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,120,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,110,000 after acquiring an additional 694,749 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $32.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

