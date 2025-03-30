Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Stock Performance

DMAT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. 116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227. The company has a market cap of $5.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,205.86 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $17.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

