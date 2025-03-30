L & S Advisors Inc Sells 15,010 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,010 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 211.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $165.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

