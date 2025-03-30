Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,200 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the February 28th total of 304,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
