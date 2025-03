Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.21. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 335,504 shares traded.

Jones Soda Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

