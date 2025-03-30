Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,654.29 ($60.24) and traded as high as GBX 5,660 ($73.26). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 5,570 ($72.09), with a volume of 51,156 shares changing hands.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,175.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,658.17.

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 1,612.18 ($20.87) earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of Georgia Group had a net margin of 73.73% and a return on equity of 38.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Georgia Group PLC will post 1221.6828479 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Lion Finance Group PLC (formerly Bank of Georgia Group PLC) is a FTSE 250 holding company whose main subsidiaries provide banking and financial services focused in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets through leading, customer-centric, universal banks – Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia.

