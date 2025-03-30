Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.01 and traded as high as $15.61. Adecco Group shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 26,780 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on AHEXY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Adecco Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adecco Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Analysts expect that Adecco Group AG will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

