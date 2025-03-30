SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.49 and traded as low as $52.00. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $52.86, with a volume of 2,184 shares trading hands.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

