Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Great Western Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 74,627,797 shares.

Great Western Mining Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The company has a market cap of £835,000.00, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.19.

About Great Western Mining

(Get Free Report)

Great Western Mining (AIM:GWMO/Euronext Growth 8-GW) is focused on exploitation of its gold and silver prospects in the U.S. state of Nevada, where an active exploration and development programme is under way. Its gold exploration target currently ranges from 0.50 million to 1.50 million ounces from multiple prospects and a project is being developed to produce commercial quantities of gold from numerous spoil heaps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.